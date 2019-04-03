'It's important to inspire women'
'I play American football against men'

A 21-year-old-student hopes to inspire other women to play American football.

Samira Conteh competes in a mixed-sex league for the Kent Falcons at the University of Kent in Canterbury.

The humanities student was the first woman in the squad and she has since recruited two other women to join her.

