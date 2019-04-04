Media player
'Cuddle cot' helped bereaved parents
India Gibson and Jamie Hayes lost their six-month-old son Toby to sudden infant death syndrome when they were away on a boating holiday in August 2018.
The couple from Folkestone are raising money to buy “cuddle cots” – a type of refrigerated crib – to help other grieving families.
They say a "cuddle cot" enabled them to bring their baby home and grieve properly.
04 Apr 2019
