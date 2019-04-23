'I didn't want to be weak'
Former gang member Robert Bragg regrets knife crime

Robert Bragg joined a gang and started carrying a knife when he was 12-years-old.

He blames the environment he grew up in, in Leytonstone, London, for taking part in knife crime.

Now out of the gang culture, he's being treated for PTSD and is working in Kent, warning other young people about the dangers of knife crime.

