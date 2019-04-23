Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Former gang member Robert Bragg regrets knife crime
Robert Bragg joined a gang and started carrying a knife when he was 12-years-old.
He blames the environment he grew up in, in Leytonstone, London, for taking part in knife crime.
Now out of the gang culture, he's being treated for PTSD and is working in Kent, warning other young people about the dangers of knife crime.
-
23 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-kent-48028560/former-gang-member-robert-bragg-regrets-knife-crimeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window