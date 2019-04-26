Media player
Breaking the ice in men's hockey
Lucy Gruber plays in goal for a men's ice hockey team.
The 21-year-old warehouse worker is a member of Invicta Mustangs, based in Gillingham, Kent.
She told the BBC that playing with men has helped improve her game.
26 Apr 2019
