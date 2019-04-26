'I play ice hockey with men'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Breaking the ice in men's hockey

Lucy Gruber plays in goal for a men's ice hockey team.

The 21-year-old warehouse worker is a member of Invicta Mustangs, based in Gillingham, Kent.

She told the BBC that playing with men has helped improve her game.

  • 26 Apr 2019
Go to next video: 'I play American football against men'