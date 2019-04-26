Family repeatedly targeted by vandals

Media player
Couple's Maidstone house attacked with rocks and hammers
A family home in Maidstone has been the target of four violent attacks in just over a year.
Sue and Peter Morgan installed CCTV, which has caught the vandals hitting their cars with hammers and throwing stones through the windows of their house.
The family said they have no idea why they are being targeted and are offered a reward to catch those responsible.
26 Apr 2019
