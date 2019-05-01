Media player
This garden centre won't sell plants in plastic pots
Staff at Edible Culture garden centre want top reduce their impact on the environment.
So they have stopped selling plants in plastic pots.
The nursery believes this has saved around 7,000 pots in the last year.
01 May 2019
