A charity that was set up to tackle hygiene poverty has now got outlets across the UK.
The Hygiene Bank was set up by Lizzy Hall, who was shocked to discover food banks were not able to help families struggling to afford basic toiletries.
After starting life in Ms Hall's Sevenoaks home, not only has she now opened outlets across the country, the charity is also working with schools.
02 May 2019
