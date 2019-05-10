Football team for bereaved fathers
Video

Stillbirth: Kent football team for bereaved fathers

A football club has been set up in Kent for fathers who have been affected by stillbirth.

The organisers of Sands United FC Kent, based in Maidstone, hope the team will give an outlet for men to express their grief.

  • 10 May 2019
