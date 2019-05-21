Mother designs autism-friendly T-shirts
'Born Anxious': Kent mother designs autism-friendly T-shirt

"Born Anxious" is a clothing label with designs aimed at children with autism.

Kellie Barker, from Herne Bay, Kent, launched the brand when she got fed up with people making nasty comments about her autistic son, Oscar.

Children with autism can be sensitive to how clothes feel.

The T-shirt range has no labels and is extra-soft.

