Joanna Lumley: 'Let them know how grateful we are.'
Lumley on Gurkhas: 'Let them know how hugely grateful we are.'

Joanna Lumley has pledged her continuing support for the Gurkhas.

Exactly 10 years ago the actress spearheaded a successful campaign to get veterans the right to permanently settle in the UK.

Gurkhas have fought alongside British troops for 200 years.

  • 23 May 2019
