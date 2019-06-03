Police officer attacked with knife

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bodycam captures knife attack on police officer
A man has been jailed for nine years for attacking a police officer with a knife.
Sean Higgins, 40, launched at the officer with a kitchen knife, after calling police to report an intruder at his home in Ashford, Kent.
He was found guilty of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent at Maidstone Crown Court.
Kent Police said the police officer was "lucky not to be seriously hurt or worse".
03 Jun 2019
