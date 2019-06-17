Punjab United fight for survival
Following Kent's Sikh football team's league struggle

Punjab United is a football team formed by members of Gravesend's Sikh community.

Since starting in a Sunday league in 2003, the side has reached the semi-professional Southern Counties East Premier.

But the first season up is a struggle, with league survival coming down to the wire.

