Canterbury's Makaton-friendly city bid
A school which teaches Makaton, which combines signs and speech to help people with learning or communication difficulties, is attempting to persuade businesses to learn the language.
St Nicholas School in Canterbury wants the city to be declared Makaton-friendly, which requires 40 businesses to agree to use Makaton.
24 Jun 2019
