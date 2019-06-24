Warning about finding sperm donors online
Facebook babies: Online sperm donor search sparks warning

Fertility clinics says women are putting themselves at risk by taking to social media to find men to donate their sperm.

Some women are turning to Facebook groups to find donors due to lack of treatment availability on the NHS and the high cost of IVF.

Carole Gilling-Smith from the Agora Gynaecology & Fertility Clinic said: "It's not safe. The sperm isn't screened."

