Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Elderly loneliness: 'It's very demoralising'
A 93-year old man who has broken both his hips has only left his home once in the last six months.
Ron Edwards, from Ditton, Kent, says he has been lonely since the death of his wife seven years ago.
More than two million people over the age of 75 live alone in the UK, according to Age UK.
-
28 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window