Resistance hero flies in Spitfire of D-Day pilot he rescued
Just after D-Day, 15-year-old Albert Souetaert saw a Spitfire being shot down near his home in Normandy.
The farm boy risked his own life to find the pilot and guide him into the safe hands of the Resistance.
Now aged 90, Albert was invited to Kent to take a spin in the very plane he saw crash, now restored to its former glory.
11 Jul 2019
