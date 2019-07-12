Media player
Migrant search camera trial seen in leaked footage
Leaked footage obtained by the BBC shows a trial of a long-range thermal imaging camera that could be used by Border Force to monitor migrant boats setting sail from France.
The Home Office said it had spent £1m on new security equipment since December 2018, with a further £2m "set to be spent on additional security measures to deter migrants".
It refused to confirm if plans were in place to purchase the camera, and said it does not comment on the "allocation of such technology".
At least 856 people have crossed the Channel in small boats since 3 November 2018.
12 Jul 2019
