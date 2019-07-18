A degree of success for Ellie
Ellie Goulding receives honorary degree from University of Kent

Ellie Goulding was in the final year of a degree in drama and theatre studies at the University of Kent when she decided to quit and pursue a career in music.

It proved to be a good decision, with a string of hits and awards under her belt 11 years on.

And now she has a degree too, with her former university awarding her an honorary degree during a ceremony at Canterbury Cathedral.

