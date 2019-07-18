Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ellie Goulding receives honorary degree from University of Kent
Ellie Goulding was in the final year of a degree in drama and theatre studies at the University of Kent when she decided to quit and pursue a career in music.
It proved to be a good decision, with a string of hits and awards under her belt 11 years on.
And now she has a degree too, with her former university awarding her an honorary degree during a ceremony at Canterbury Cathedral.
-
18 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-kent-49039825/ellie-goulding-receives-honorary-degree-from-university-of-kentRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window