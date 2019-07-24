Playing beach football with Messi

Media player
Lionel Messi invites Canterbury boy to join kickabout
Enjoying a holiday with his mother, Mackenzie O'Neill from Canterbury was invited to join a game of beach football by another family.
But Mackenzie found himself playing against one of the best footballers in the world, Barcelona legend and Argentina captain Lionel Messi.
24 Jul 2019
