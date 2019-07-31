Media player
Rochester woman works to encourage more female engineers
Billie Sequeira has just been named one of the UK's top 50 women in engineering.
The 21-year-old works at the aerospace company BAE Systems, in Rochester.
She is working to encourage other women to seek careers in the male-dominated industry.
31 Jul 2019
