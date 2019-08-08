Media player
'I absolutely love being a ropemaker’
Leanne Clark has been making rope at the Historic Dockyard in Chatham, Kent, for seven years.
She has qualified as a master ropemaker, using traditional 19th century techniques and machinery.
She said: “I wake up every day happy that I get to go to work.”
