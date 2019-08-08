Female ropemaker: ‘I absolutely love my job’
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'I absolutely love being a ropemaker’

Leanne Clark has been making rope at the Historic Dockyard in Chatham, Kent, for seven years.

She has qualified as a master ropemaker, using traditional 19th century techniques and machinery.

She said: “I wake up every day happy that I get to go to work.”

  • 08 Aug 2019
Go to next video: 'Burns are just an occupational hazard'