Male cheerleader: 'The buzz is like nothing else.'
Video

Ollie, 13, has been performing with the Vista Twisters cheerleading team in Dover for seven years.

They have qualified for the world championships in 2020.

He said: "People think it's a sport for girls which is not the case."

  • 05 Sep 2019
