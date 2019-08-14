Swimming masterclass from world champion
World and Olympic champion Adam Peaty trains youngsters

Swimmer Adam Peaty has an impressive collection of Olympic and world championship gold medals.

He is also the current 50m and 100m world record holder.

He chose Medway as the location of his first swim clinic, inspiring and coaching the next generation of competitors.

