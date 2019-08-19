Media player
British woman ‘horrifically burnt’ in Cambodia explosion
A British backpacker has been seriously injured when a petrol station exploded in Siem Reap, Cambodia.
One person died and 13 others were injured.
Teacher Zoe Eleftheriou, 22, from Rochester, Kent suffered burns to more than 30% of her body.
19 Aug 2019
