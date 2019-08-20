Wildcat kittens born in Kent
Wildcats litter: The new arrivals giving hope for the species' survival

The wildcat is one of the UK's rarest animals.

Now only found in Scotland, there are now so few in the wild the species has been declared 'functionally extinct'.

So the birth of a litter of four kittens at an animal park near Canterbury is being heralded as a very special moment.

