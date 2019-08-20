Dr Cuddles will see you now
Medway Hospital assistance dog 'Dr Cuddles' helping patients

The Medway Maritime Hospital has a new therapist - Yazzy the golden retriever.

Also in training as an assistance dog, he is proving a stress-busting hit with patients and staff alike.

He even has his own ID card and nickname - Dr Cuddles.

