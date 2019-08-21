Runaway trailer crashes on motorway

Media player
The trailer came loose on the M25 at the Kent-Surrey border
Dramatic footage of a runaway trailer veering across four lanes on the M25 has been released to warn drivers about the dangers of not properly securing their vehicles.
The trailer crossed the whole carriageway twice in mid-May after breaking away from its towing vehicle, causing a five-mile tailback as it was recovered.
Highways England said it dealt with 4,000 incidents involving trailers every year, and is urging drivers ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend to check carefully before setting off.
21 Aug 2019
