Deaf-blind teenager gets hi-tech glasses to help her see again
Alice Costen, 16, has been deaf since birth but only started to lose her eyesight two years ago.
Alice has Usher syndrome, a degenerative disease.
After seeing her story on the BBC, university start-up company Oxsight got in touch, offering her the technology, which has enabled her to see a full field of vision rather than her normal range.
30 Aug 2019
