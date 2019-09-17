Women swims Channel four times
Sarah Thomas: American swims English Channel four times

Sarah Thomas began her challenge early on Sunday and finished after more than 54 hours.

She is the first person to swim the English Channel four times non-stop.

The American, 37, dedicated her swim to "all the survivors out there" after completing treatment for breast cancer a year ago.

