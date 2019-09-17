Women swims Channel four times

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sarah Thomas: American swims English Channel four times
Sarah Thomas began her challenge early on Sunday and finished after more than 54 hours.
She is the first person to swim the English Channel four times non-stop.
The American, 37, dedicated her swim to "all the survivors out there" after completing treatment for breast cancer a year ago.
-
17 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-kent-49726322/sarah-thomas-american-swims-english-channel-four-timesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window