Couple held up by strike 'happy to be here'
Climate strike: Couple stuck in traffic 'happy to be here'

Terry and Patrick were supposed to be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary, but found themselves stuck in the car in Brighton due to a climate strike.

Demonstrations and marches have taken place across England, with school children often taking the lead.

But the couple remained upbeat, saying they were in "full support" of the protest.

  • 20 Sep 2019
