The Thanet betting shop worker was actually an accomplice
A betting shop worker filmed on CCTV being held up at gunpoint had actually helped to plan the raid.
Natalie Solari handed over £11,000 in cash to Tyler McNeill and Daniel O'Reilly at the shop in Thanet, when they burst in and demanded the contents of the safe.
Detectives later linked the three by phone messages between them, and Solari was jailed for 12 years.
24 Sep 2019
