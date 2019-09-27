Video

Two men have been jailed for a series of robberies in which they blew up cash machines.

Gica-Fanica Radu and Victor Coseru hit five locations but only succeeded in their final attempt, stealing £35,000 from a supermarket in Ashford, Kent.

The Romanian nationals were arrested at Dover as they attempted to leave the UK.

Radu was jailed for 18 years and Coseru for 15.