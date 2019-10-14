Hidden disabilities no match for fashionista

Media player
Tiffany models in New York Fashion Week despite hidden disabilities
Tiffany Halliday has multiple hidden disabilities, but is not letting any of them hold her back.
The seven-year-old from Sheerness, Kent, has genetic issues including an extra chromosome, multiple heart defects, respiratory problems, hypermobility and hearing loss.
After getting involved in local pageants to build her confidence, she was talent-spotted and invited to model for major fashion brands in New York and London fashion weeks.
14 Oct 2019
