Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The make-up artist who's gone on the school run as Freddy Krueger
For make-up artist Rachael Whiting, weddings, proms and celebrity looks account for her usual work, but come Halloween she lets loose with special effect techniques.
She says people are going "all out" with their costumes and Halloween is her busiest time of year.
The mother of two, from Crowborough in East Sussex, forged a career in make-up 18 months ago as a way of working around her family life.
She says using her creativity to design the ghoulish looks also helps her mental health.
Video by Lizzie Massey
-
26 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-kent-50143821/the-make-up-artist-who-s-gone-on-the-school-run-as-freddy-kruegerRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window