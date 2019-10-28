Sarah Wellgreen murder: 'We need closure'
A former husband of murdered Sarah Wellgreen said her body needs to be found to give the family closure.

Peter Symons was married to the beautician before she met taxi driver Ben Lacomba, who has been convicted of killing the mother of five.

Ms Wellgreen went missing in New Ash Green, Kent, in October 2018 and has not been found.

