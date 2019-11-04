Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Calls for more action on English Channel migrant boats
In the first 10 months of 2019 nearly 1,500 people have successfully crossed the English Channel to reach the UK illegally.
The French authorities say they have intercepted just over 1,000.
Experts on the UK side of the water are now asking if more could be done to prevent people risking their lives by crossing one of the world's busiest sea routes in small boats.
-
04 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-kent-50269237/calls-for-more-action-on-english-channel-migrant-boatsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window