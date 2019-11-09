Media player
The Dover man maintaining power lines for over 50 years
Rod Lewry started his apprenticeship maintaining overhead power cables in 1963.
He is still climbing poles 56 years on and helping keep the lights on in the South East.
Rod, from Dover, says a few things about the job have changed over six decades.
09 Nov 2019
