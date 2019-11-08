Video

CCTV footage released by police shows the moment thieves cut the power supply at a hospital in Margate, Kent, causing a major incident.

It forced the Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother Hospital to turn away patients and run on emergency power.

Five men were jailed on Friday for their part in the theft on 20 February.

Patients in Accident and Emergency and the Intensive Care Unit who needed electrical machines for life-support and drug administration saw their power provided by emergency battery, while ambulances were diverted.

Det Insp Kristian Eberlein, from the Kent and Essex serious crime directorate, said the men's actions "could have meant the difference between life and death" for some patients.