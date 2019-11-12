Motor racing helps infertile man with depression
A Kent man took up motor racing to combat his depression after five years of trying for a baby with his partner.

Toby Trice from Ramsgate is now raising awareness of male fertility issues trackside.

He said: "Driving for me is a massive escape."

