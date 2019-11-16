Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Modified Girls: Kent women's car club gathers speed
A group of women car enthusiasts is looking to challenge the negative view of "boy racers" which conjures up images of anti-social gathers of groups with souped-up cars.
The members of Modified Girls, based in Dartford, Kent, love adapting their cars - but they are also determined to do things differently.
They show off their work at car shows rather than taking part in illegal races on public roads.
Thousands of women across the globe have now joined.
-
16 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-kent-50382730/modified-girls-kent-women-s-car-club-gathers-speedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window