Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tenterden charity collects single shoes for amputees
A charity has been set up to help amputees who only need single shoes.
It was founded by Jo O'Callaghan, who lost a leg to complex regional pain syndrome, a condition which also makes it too painful to wear a prosthetic limb.
Jo's Odd Shoes now collects thousands of single shoes from retailers, to distribute to others in a similar position.
-
22 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-kent-50510553/tenterden-charity-collects-single-shoes-for-amputeesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window