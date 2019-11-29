Climate protest at shopping centre
Climate protesters 'defy' Black Friday at Brighton shopping centre

Hundreds of young people have gathered at a shopping centre in Brighton to protest about climate change and defy Black Friday.

It's thought to be part of global demonstrations to protest against the annual sales frenzy and its impact on the planet.

  • 29 Nov 2019
