'I've never wanted to remarry'
World War Two widow: 'I've never wanted to remarry'

Dutch sailor Bram Kole died at sea just 10 weeks after his wedding in 1942.

He was drowned when his warship was torpedoed and sank off the Algerian coast.

His widow Phyllis, from Minster, Kent, has never remarried and says she still loves the man she only knew briefly during World War Two.

  • 16 Dec 2019
