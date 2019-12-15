Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Littlebrook Power Station: Towering chimney demolished
Hundreds of people watched the moment a towering chimney of a former power station turned into a cloud of smoke.
The landmark in Dartford, Kent, collapsed after a "powerful boom" from a controlled explosion at about 08:00 GMT as part of a demolition project.
Littlebrook Power Station was situated next to the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge and the Dartford Tunnel.
Phil Church, who captured the explosion on film, said: "You could feel the blast from across the river."
