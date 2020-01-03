Giving young urban talent a voice
Gravesend talent agency helping the town's aspiring rappers

A talent agency set up to give young people something to do is going from strength to strength.

Jimmy Babalola created GTown Talents in his home town of Gravesend.

He said it is now attracting support from established artists to give youths a voice.

