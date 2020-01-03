Giving young urban talent a voice

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Gravesend talent agency helping the town's aspiring rappers
A talent agency set up to give young people something to do is going from strength to strength.
Jimmy Babalola created GTown Talents in his home town of Gravesend.
He said it is now attracting support from established artists to give youths a voice.
-
03 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-kent-50896156/gravesend-talent-agency-helping-the-town-s-aspiring-rappersRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window