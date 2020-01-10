Appeal launched for male blood donors
More men needed to donate blood 'high in iron'

The NHS has launched a campaign calling for more men to register to give blood.

Male blood contains more iron and can be given to newborn babies and people with massive blood loss.

But currently 60% of blood donations come from women.

