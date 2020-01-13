Media player
The dog that survived being hit by a train in Swanley
When Lucy the dog escaped on to a railway track her family thought they would never see her again.
They feared the worst when they heard reports of a dog being hit by a train on that stretch of line.
But against all the odds Lucy turned up, five miles away, and with nothing worse than an injured tail.
13 Jan 2020
