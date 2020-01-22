Bid to save filmmaker's home for the nation
The Dungeness home of Derek Jarman could become an attraction

Filmmaker, artist and LGBT rights campaigner Derek Jarman spent the last years of his life in a cottage on the edge of the beach at Dungeness.

Prospect Cottage and the garden he created in the shingle were a well-known local feature.

Following the death of his partner campaigners are now trying to raise £3.5m to buy the cottage and its contents, so they can be saved for the nation.

