Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The Dungeness home of Derek Jarman could become an attraction
Filmmaker, artist and LGBT rights campaigner Derek Jarman spent the last years of his life in a cottage on the edge of the beach at Dungeness.
Prospect Cottage and the garden he created in the shingle were a well-known local feature.
Following the death of his partner campaigners are now trying to raise £3.5m to buy the cottage and its contents, so they can be saved for the nation.
-
22 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-kent-51200255/the-dungeness-home-of-derek-jarman-could-become-an-attractionRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window