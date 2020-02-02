Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ravi Holy: The stand-up vicar doing comedy for Jesus
Vicar Ravi Holy has been doing comedy gigs across the UK for five years.
The priest from Wye, Kent, does around 50 shows every year and has performed at the Edinburgh Fringe.
He said: "I am doing my job by doing comedy because it takes me to places where I meet people who may not believe in God."
-
02 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-kent-51302875/ravi-holy-the-stand-up-vicar-doing-comedy-for-jesusRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window