Southeastern Railway attacked staff offered mental health support
Southeastern Railway, whose staff have been attacked by passengers, is offering more mental health support.
It comes after some workers had to take long-term sick leave following such attacks and in the aftermath of dealing with suicides on the line.
Many of the attacks are caught on body-worn cameras of rail workers or British Transport Police officers.
03 Feb 2020
